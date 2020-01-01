Latest News

Watford woman works to save the unborn

Posted 2/19/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While Right to Life has been around for more than 30 years, its purpose is just as significant as ever since its origination in the 1980s.

“Right to Life is a 501c4 nonprofit, political organization which seeks to broaden the knowledge and understanding of resources for pregnant women in crisis,” says McKenzie McCoy, president of the McKenzie County Right to Life chapter and secretary of the North Dakota Right to Life Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

When Sandi Sanford initially informed McKenzie McCoy of getting involved with Right to Life, it didn’t take much convincing.

“Oh man Sandi, we could do so much, I told her,” says McCoy.

More recently, McCoy says the organization ended up having to create a secondary part called ‘Unapologetically Pro-Life’ which is strictly a 501c-3 nonprofit, McCoy says.

“Unapologetically Pro-Life has the same governing board, but the non-profit part is where direct services are done,” says McCoy.

Direct services that include the creation of resources such as a Mobile Pregnancy Clinic.

“Our primary direct service project right now is the funding of a mobile pregnancy center for the state of North Dakota,” says McCoy.

With hopes of having the mobile pregnancy center completed by the fall or spring of 2020, McCoy has invested much time and energy into raising funds for the mobile pregnancy center so it can be utilized sooner than later.

