Watford to survey residents on community needs

Posted 8/28/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

What are the challenges that Watford City is facing when it comes to meeting the needs of its residents, as well as the other county residents who use its services?

Is it the lack of housing, retail and services? Or does the city need to expand on the number of events or programs being offered in the way of recreation or entertainment?

Those questions, as well as many more are part of an online survey that the city of Watford City is asking residents to complete.

The survey, which Best says will take five to 10 minutes to complete, can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofwatfordcity.com and clicking on the survey link. All online surveys must be submitted by Sunday, Sept. 22.

