Latest News

Watford to offer new look this Christmas season

Posted 11/20/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again as one of the coziest seasons begins unwrapping its enchanting magic throughout Watford City as the Parade of Lights kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Watford City’s Main Street.

And this year, there’s even more to embark upon as the Parade of Lights Art Show hosted by the Long X Arts Foundation will be open for shopping with many local artists and crafters displaying their work from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Gallery of First International Bank & Trust in Watford City.

The art show will feature a whole array of art, prints, ornaments, crafts, home decor, pottery and clothing where shoppers can browse for perfectly unique and exquisitely captivating gifts for the holidays.

“The Parade of Lights is such a fun way to welcome the Christmas Season,” says Jessie Scofield, director of the Long X Arts Foundation. “We wanted to help extend the night and give local artists and crafters a way to showcase their work, which makes such personal and unique gifts.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer