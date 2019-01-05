Latest News

Watford to host screening of ‘The Badlands Girl’

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It’s 1895 in North Dakota. William, a mild-mannered rancher, plans to propose to his beautiful neighbor, Maggie. His plans are thwarted, however, by the unexpected arrival of Maggie’s old flame - Jacob, a handsome, reckless cowboy. Sparks fly as the two men vie for Maggie’s affection. The tension builds until a gang of vengeful outlaws descends upon the ranch, forcing Maggie into a desperate battle where she must confront her past and choose her future.

That is the story line of The Badlands Girl, a North Dakota western short film, that will be shown to McKenzie County residents during a screening on Thursday, May 9, at 6 Shooters’ Showhall in Watford City.

The screening, which is being hosted by the Long X Arts Foundation, will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception with the filmaker, Daniel Bielinski, to follow at 6 p.m.

“The purpose of the screening is to show the work we’ve done in the past with The Badlands Girl, and to spread the word about the exciting next film we’re working on in western North Dakota,” states Bielinski. “Our next film is entitled Sanctified, which will be the first full-length western film ever shot in the North Dakota Badlands.”

