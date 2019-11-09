Latest News

Watford to host Petroleum Council's annual meeting

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Top energy experts will be in Watford City on Sept. 17-19 as the North Dakota Petroleum Council holds its 2019 Annual Meeting at the Rough Rider Center.

The meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with Bakken 2.0, a two-hour education session that is free and open to the public in the Watford City High School Theater. Bakken 2.0 is a series of five presentations that will provide an overview of the oil and gas industry in North Dakota and provide highlights on recent innovations and where the industry is headed.

