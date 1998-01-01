Latest News

Watford to host LifeLight Festival

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

LifeLight has been putting on top quality music festivals since its first event in South Dakota in 1998. The LifeLight Festival offers high voltage acts that appeal across generational lines and bring communities together. And for the first time ever, LifeLight is bringing the Festival to Watford City.

This Saturday, April 28, LifeLight will turn the Watford City Rough Rider Center into a Family Fun Zone, a motocross and BMX arena, and a concert venue, all in one day. The purpose for the LifeLight Festival is to entertain and unite community members, while also talking about Jesus. However, LifeLight president Josh Brewer states that people of all faiths will enjoy this event.

“This is going to be an incredible event for the entire community,” states Brewer.

