Watford to host human trafficking, exploitation event

Posted 3/21/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday, March 24, an organization called 31:8 Project is coming to Watford City to raise awareness about human trafficking and child exploitation, a topic that is a growing national concern. The topic, while thought to only be an issue in big cities, has shown increasing incidents in rural communities, even rural communities in western North Dakota.

“It is easy to assume that human trafficking and child exploitation do not exist in North Dakota, especially in western North Dakota,” states Stacy Schaffer of 31:8 Project. “In reality we have seen an increase in the past couple of years.”

Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring or transporting of people into a situation of exploitation through the use of violence, deception or coercion.

