Watford to host Good Government event

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City will host a conversation about “What is Good Government in North Dakota?” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, at the Rough Rider Center.

The event, which is hosted by NDSU’s Northern Plains Ethics Institute and ThinkND, will feature moderators Dana Whippo, Assistant Professor in Political Science and Economics at Dickinson State University and Cecile Wehrman, President of Journal Publishing, which prints The Journal of Crosby and the Tioga Tribune.

