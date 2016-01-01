Latest News

Watford to host Firefighter’s State Convention

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Firemen from across North Dakota will be arriving in Watford City at the end of May as the Watford City Fire Dept. hosts the 135th State Fire-fighter’s State Convention.

The convention will be held at the Rough Rider Center on May 30 through June 1.

“Last year it was held in Valley City. This year it’s finally in Watford City for the very first time,” says Jeff Gronos, convention chairman. “And that is something we’re very excited about!”

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Association (NDFA) is made up of all the fire departments in the state of North Dakota.

“Fifteen years ago, it just wasn’t possible to host one of these,” says Gronos. “But with the growth in everything that Watford City’s seen, it was like - hey, we’ve got the perfect opportunity now!”

According to Gronos, in 2016 the local fire department put in a bid to host the convention, which was unanimously accepted.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer