Watford schools see another record enrollment

Posted 8/28/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In spite of a slow early enrollment and fewer than expected students showing up for classes on the first day of school in Watford City, Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent, says the district set another enrollment record this year.

“We had a record 1,974 students show up for the first day of school,” states Holen on the enrollment numbers on Thursday, Aug. 22. “If you would have asked me three weeks ago, I wouldn’t have thought we would have seen that many students.”

This year’s record growth is 138 more students than attended the first day of school last year.

“We beat the RSP projected enrollment of 1,959 students,” states Holen. “I’m really happy with our numbers. It shows that our RSP projections are solid and our enrollment growth is tracking as it should.”

While Holen is pleased with the first day enrollment growth in the district, he expects to see enrollment numbers to change in the next few weeks.

“We expect to see our numbers fluctuate for the first few weeks of school. A lot of kids that we expected to show up for class on the first day didn’t,” says Holen. “We don’t know if they are coming.”

