Latest News

Watford schools move forward with online classes

Posted 3/25/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The only face time that Watford City students will have with their teachers in the coming weeks and months ahead is going to be electronically following North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s order on the evening of Sunday, March 15, to close the state’s public and private schools in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During a special meeting of the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 on Thursday, March 19, the school board began offering e-learning classes on Monday, March 23.

According to Steve Holen, district superintendent, while all schools will be required to offer e-learning by April 1, the board decided to move forward with the option sooner.

“We’re ready to start e-learning now,” Holen told the board members via video teleconference. “It won’t be the same as face-to-face. But its the best that we can do.”

Holen says that all the intermediate and high school students have Chromebooks that they will be able to use to complete their assignments.

“The biggest challenge will be for those students who don’t have the technology or internet connection,” stated Holen. “We’re looking to see if we can get free internet access to those students who don’t have it.”

