Watford schools brace for more students

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

For the past six years, Watford City school administrators have become accustomed to seeing a number of students enrolled in the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1. And this year, with a steady stream of parents registering their children for the first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 23, school administrators were predicting that the district’s enrollment could very well top 1,700 students, another record enrollment.

That prediction is now a reality as the district saw its enrollment hit 1,707 students on Aug. 15, with 176 new students registered one week before the start of school. And Steve Holen, district superintendent, believes that number could still very well go up.

“Getting to 1,700 students was a good number,” states Holen. “It puts our enrollment right with Devils Lake and Turtle Mountain (Belcourt). We will not be the smallest Class A school. And our kindergarten enrollment is above that at those two schools.”

