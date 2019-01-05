Latest News

Watford police respond to call of armed intruder

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department has taken into custody an armed suspect after the individual was attempting to force his way into a residence on the 400 block of 4th Street Northwest in Watford City.

According to a news release the Watford City Police Department, along with officers from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call at 12:14 a.m. on Monday, April 29, of a potential armed intruder attempting to force entry into a residence and that multiple shots had been fired by the armed intruder into the residence.

The male suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene.

