Watford police department honors 11 officers

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department recently recognized 11 officers for their exemplary service to the department and community in 2018 by presenting awards including the Award for Merit, the Meritorious Service Award, the Life Saving Award, and the Award for Valor.

“These officers and the sacrifices they have made for the department and community are a shining example of what we do on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our community,” stated Shawn Doble, Watford City police chief.

