Watford park district receives grant for improvements at McKenzie Bay

Posted 12/23/19 (Mon)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Park Board was one of seven entities to receive an Outdoor Heritage Fund grant from the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

The park district received $14,345 for the installation of an accessible pathway, parking pad, border, and wood fiber for the playground at the McKenzie Bay Recreation Area.

The grant was among the $921,478 the commission awarded for statewide projects for conservation and recreation projects benefiting communities across the state. The funding, generated from oil and gas production tax revenue, supports projects such as access to public and private lands for sportsmen, farming and ranching stewardship practices, fish and wildlife habitat preservation, and outdoor recreation areas.

