Watford man charged with luring minor

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 21-year-old Watford City man is facing a Class B felony charge of luring minors by computers or other electronic means after sending messages through Snapchat to a 14-year-old girl.

According to the court affidavit, the Watford City Police Department was contacted by the mother of the young girl who reported that Jelson Paul Miranda Ryan had sent messages to her daughter’s cell phone requesting her to have sex with him and trying to get her to leave her home.

