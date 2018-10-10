Latest News

Watford man charged with gross sexual imposition, incest

Posted 10/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Bond was set at $75,000 for a Watford City teen following his arrest by the Watford City Police Department on Sept. 20 on charges of gross sexual imposition, a Class A Felony, and incest, a Class C Felony.

According to court documents filed in the Northwest District Court, police officers received a report on Aug. 20 of a possible sexual assault that a student had reported to a Watford City school aide.

