Watford Lumber Ace Hardware to hold Grand Opening

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City Lumber opened roughly a year ago with the intention of also becoming an Ace Hardware center. Now, after almost 10 months of construction, the Ace Hardware portion of Watford City Lumber Ace Hardware is almost ready for its grand opening.

This coming weekend, on May 18, 19 and 20, Watford City Lumber Ace Hardware will host a Grand Opening celebration that will not only feature deals and giveaways, but will also give the community a chance to see all that Watford City Lumber Ace Hardware has to offer.

“With Ace Hardware, Watford City Lumber will be revamping its old departments, and bringing in new departments,” states Jeff Baker, Watford City Lumber Ace Hardware COO.

