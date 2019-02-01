Latest News

Watford City’s taxable sales grow 48 percent in 3rd quarter

Posted 1/02/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While North Dakota’s economy saw an 18 percent increase in taxable sales and purchases in the third quarter of 2018, the state’s booming oil patch region including McKenzie County, continued to drive much of the increase.

McKenzie County and Watford City, which are at the very heart of the Bakken, saw taxable sales and purchases increase by 51.32 and 48.97 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same three-month period in 2017.

McKenzie County saw its taxable sales and purchases jump nearly $30 million in the third quarter rising from $57,671,428 in 2017 to $87,268,670 in 2018. And in the third quarter of 2018, Watford City’s taxable sales and purchases skyrocketed to $73,672,540, a $24.2 million increase from the three month period of July, August and September of 2017.

This marks the seventh straight quarter that Watford City and McKenzie County have seen a significant increase in taxable sales and purchases, which reflects the increase in oil activity that began early in 2017.

