Latest News

Watford City’s taxable sales grow 20 percent

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Higher oil prices and increased drilling activity in North Dakota’s oil patch resulted in double digit increases in taxable sales for a very select number of cities and counties in western North Dakota during the third quarter of 2017. But those increases in sales growth were pretty well limited to the core area of the Bakken development, which includes McKenzie, Williams, Mountrail and Dunn counties.

According to the latest taxable sales information released by the North Dakota Tax Department, taxable sales and purchases in Watford City increased over $8.6 million, a 21.60 percent jump, in July, August and September of 2017, compared to the same period last year. The city had $48,817,093 in sales in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $40,145,924 in July, August and September of 2016.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer