Watford City woman faces charges of assault, terrorizing

Posted 1/16/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Antonette (Toni) DeFoe, 49, of Watford City, is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of four years imprisonment following her arrest by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 7, after being accused of assaulting, threatening and shooting at another person.

DeFoe faces charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, all Class C felonies.

In court documents filed in the Northwest District Court, a woman told officers that she was woken from a nap when DeFoe struck her in the back of the head with a firearm. DeFoe then pulled her hair and pointed the firearm at her and said, “you’re lucky I’m fist happy and not trigger happy.”

