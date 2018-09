Latest News

Watford City welcomes new veterinarians

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As of Aug. 1, the Watford City Veterinary Center welcomed Drs. Desirae Castillo and Victoria Martin to the clinic’s practice.

Both veterinarians share a mutual love of animals. While Castillo likes working with livestock, Martin is more of a cat fanatic.

