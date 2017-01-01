Latest News

Watford City to send off Class of 2017

Posted 5/23/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Sunny skies and low hanging clouds shined through the windows of Watford City High School on the last Monday of the school year.

Sixty-three seniors are poised to graduate Sunday afternoon from the building sending out its first senior class to have experienced a full year inside.

“They’re awesome,” principal Terry Vanderpan said. “They really are.”

“It’s a very cohesive group of kids,” said counselor Ame Trull, starting from the 13 students to have had the full K-12 experience in Watford City schools and growing 400 percent as enrollment boomed.

“They’re a welcoming, kind group of kids,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if you came this year or 13 years ago,” Vanderpan added.

Many seniors are bound for Williston State College, Trull said. Three seniors enlisted in the military. Others will attend schools around the state and elsewhere.

