Latest News

Watford City to host Outdoor Movie Night

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While the days of packing up the family and heading to a drive-in movie theatre may be a thing of the past, those days of old are coming back to Watford City on the evening of Friday, Aug. 24.

That evening, thanks to the efforts of the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce, the McKenzie County Tourism Bureau and the Long X Arts Foundation, area families are invited to grab their blankets and chairs and head to Watford City’s Main Street for its first ever Outdoor Family Movie Night.

According to Jessie Veeder-Scofield, the family-friendly film will begin at 8:45 p.m. in the open lot between Door 204 and RE/MAX Bakken Realty.

