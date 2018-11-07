Latest News

Watford City to host oil conference

Posted 7/11/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As Watford City gets ready to host its first major oil conference, the Bakken Conference & Expo, Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County Economic Development coordinator, believes it makes perfect sense to have the conference here.

“It makes perfect sense for an event like this to be in Watford City,” states Stenberg. “We are in the heart of the Bakken and Watford City has the facility and the hotels to be able to accommodate a conference of this size.”

The 4th annual Bakken Conference & Expo, one of North Dakota’s premier shale oil events, will be held on July 16-18, in Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

Among the speakers and panelist at this year’s conference is Jason Swaren, Oasis Petroleum, vice president of operations, who will highlight current and future operations in the Bakken Shale Play during his keynote address.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer