Watford City to host Fishing Derby June 3

Posted 5/30/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

As Watford City warms up and the school year comes to an end, the US Forest Service, the North Dakota Fish and Game Department and the City of Watford City want to welcome summer with their annual fishing derby.

For its 13th year running, anyone under 13 years old is invited to try their hand at catching fish. The event is free and will be held at the Watford City Fishing Pond on June 3, with registration starting at 9 a.m.

Upon registration, each child will be entered into a drawing for some big prizes. There will also be prizes for the biggest and the smallest fish caught. Each child will also receive a Smokey the Bear bag and Smokey himself has promised to make an appearance.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and will be free of charge for participants.



