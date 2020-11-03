Latest News

Watford City to host behavioral summit in April

Posted 3/11/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

On April 28-30, over 200 EMTs, social workers, nurses, licensed addiction counselors, school counselors, municipal officials, hospital personnel, long-term care employees, oil industry safety officers, human resource directors, probation and parole officers and interested members of the public will gather at the Watford City Rough Rider Center for a summit on behavioral health issues.

The Summit on Behavioral Health in Energy Country is being sponsored by Vision West ND in partnership with USDA-Rural Development.

“Today many in local government, private business and in families must deal with behavioral health issues, such as addiction, stress, depression, etc.,” states Deb Nelson with Vision West ND. “The energy growth in western North Dakota has brought the issue to the forefront.”

Two pre-conference workshops will be held on April 28, dealing with mental health, first aid and cognitive behavior therapy for children, youth and young adults.

