Latest News

Watford City to get national attention

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Betsy Ryan

Watford City is getting national attention next week as McKenzie County will be highlighted on an entire 30-minute episode of the PBS series, “Travels with Darley.” The episode will feature a few local faces as they are interviewed by Daytime Emmy award-winning host Darley Newman. On Jan. 30, North Dakota viewers can watch the full episode of the PBS series, “Travels with Darley” at 12:30 p.m. on Prairie Public’s Lifelong Learning subchannel.

But McKenzie County and Watford City residents will have a chance to view the episode first as the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce and McKenzie County Tourism will be sponsoring a social and then showing the episode at 6 Shooters’ Showhall in Watford City from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, and again on Wednesday Jan. 30, from 12 to 1 p.m. Guests can enjoy free popcorn and refreshments and then watch the show’s premiere.

