Latest News

Watford City third graders make blankets for hospital patients near and far in essence of Valentine’s Day

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

This Valentine’s Day, children at the Watford City Intermediate School did something a little unorthodox. Instead of throwing a fun-filled party, exchanging candy and sappy cards, the young boys and girls created tie blankets for hospital patients.

“It was the one-year anniversary since my son was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Valentine’s Day at the Ronald McDonald House in Fargo,” says Laura Ferry, third grade teacher. “I became emotional and wanted to do something different this year.”

The third grade teacher created a post on a Watford City social media page and received a great response, which only made her want to pursue it further.

At that point, the teachers and children began gathering the necessary items to reach their goal of making 65 blankets.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer