Watford City teacher publishes juvenile novel

Posted 5/02/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City local Susan Smith is holding a book talk on May 9 at 4:30 p.m. in the Intermediate School gym in honor of the relaunch of her book, “Katie’s Wishes.” Originally printed in 2004, Smith and her publisher Xlibris are printing the book once again so that the next generation of readers can enjoy the story.

Susan Smith has the heart of an adventurer. A fifth grade teacher at Watford City Intermediate School, she values imagination and has always sought out new experiences.

Originally from Michigan, she wandered all over the globe before she found herself here in Watford City.

