Latest News

Watford City schools shatter former enrollment record

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent, knew that the day would come when enrollment at Watford City’s schools would top 1,500 students. He just didn’t know when.

So no one may have been more surprised than Holen when the district’s enrollment not only hit that number, but reached a record 1,554 students on opening day.

The district had been anticipating around 1,480 students on opening day based on early registration. But according to Holen, the number of students who registered for school during the three days preceding last Thursday’s school opening drove the district’s enrollment to a new record enrollment.

“This is one of the largest enrollment growths that the district has seen,” states Holen on the growth of 172 new students compared to last year’s first day enrollment. “It is even more than what we saw during the height of the $100 per barrel oil boom.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer