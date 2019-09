Latest News

Watford City police seek information on runaway teenager

Posted 8/28/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Watford City teenage girl.

Skyla Salter, according to a Watford City Police Department news release, was last seen on Aug. 19, 2019, at her home in Watford City and is registered as a missing juvenile with the Watford City Police Department.

