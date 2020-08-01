Latest News

Watford City police officers injured in crash

Posted 1/08/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 17-year-old Watford City teenager was charged with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without a license following a two-vehicle accident that injured two Watford City Police officers at 12:56 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 5.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, two Watford City police vehicles were traveling northbound on Main Street with their emergency lights activated when the accident occurred.

The teenager, who was driving a 2008 GMC Yukon, pulled over and yielded to the first police vehicle before pulling back onto the roadway, failing to yield to the second police vehicle. The front passenger side corner of the police vehicle struck the front driver’s side corner of the GMC.

