Watford City Police Department receives $15,000 grant to help with stray animals

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The Watford City Police Department (WCPD) recently received $15,000 from the grant committee to help assist with the stray animal population of Watford City.

“I just learned we were awarded $15,000 from the grant committee,” says Chief Shawn Doble, Watford City Police Department.

The main purpose of the granted funds is to offset operational expenses incurred by the Watford City Police Department while responding to calls of stray and abandoned dogs and cats.

And Doble says it will indeed help with the assistance of handling different costs that come with catching stray animals, such as veterinarian bills, which can accumulate quickly sometimes.

While it hasn’t been received just yet, it won’t be long before funds from the grant can be put to use, Doble says.

“We applied for it in November before Thanksgiving,” Doble says.

