Latest News

Watford City man dies of injuries in two-vehicle accident

Posted 7/31/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A Watford City man died as the result of injuries that he suffered in a two-vehicle accident at 4:19 p.m. on July 19, at the intersection of 4th Avenue NE and N.D. Highway 23 in Watford.

According to initial reports by the Watford City Police Department, Matthew Hjelden, who was driving a Ford pickup truck, ran a red light at Highway 23 and 4th Avenue, struck a light pole, and then crashed into the front of a semi truck being driven by Thomas Nelms of Watford City.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer