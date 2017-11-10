Latest News

Watford City couples survive Las Vegas shooting

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Two local Watford City couples were in attendance at the country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, when Stephen Paddock, 64, rained thousands of bullets down on the crowd. 59 people were killed and 527 injured.

“When we clued in that something was very wrong, we hit the ground,” said Hallie Johnsrud, mother of two. “My husband, Kris, grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hallie, someone is shooting.’”

Hallie said that at that moment, looking into her husband’s eyes and allowing herself to understand what was happening, keeps playing over and over again in her mind.

