Watford City airport unveils new terminal

Posted 7/06/17 (Thu)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

On a given day, Watford City Municipal Airport could have any variety of aircraft visiting its terminal.

“It’s a busy little airport,” said airport manager Luke Taylor, from crop dusters to pipeline patrol to flight instruction.

Last month during Watford City’s Homefest, the airport unveiled its newest addition, the $1.1 million James L. Taylor Terminal, replacing the one-restroom trailer that previously sat along the tarmac.

The new facility is definitely an upgrade, Taylor said, particularly with the added space it provides. A manager’s office, pilots’ lounge and restrooms for men and women are all included.

Planning for the new terminal began about three years ago, Taylor said, with some help from a state grant.

