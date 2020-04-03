Latest News

Watford 5th graders graduate from DARE program

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For the past 15 weeks, 149 Watford City fifth graders have been participating in a special program aimed at helping them avoid drugs and alcohol, as well as making good decisions. And on Thursday, Feb. 27, parents and relatives of those students crowded the Watford City High School auditorium for a DARE program graduation ceremony.

“This was a celebration of 15 weeks of hard work. It’s something we’ve worked on that’s not just math, science and reading. It’s social-emotional and they’ve put a lot of work in,” says Jeffrey Jensen, School Resource Officer (SRO) of the Watford City Police Department.

Through the course of more than several months, students from all sections of fifth grade worked through a variation of lessons, Jensen says.

DARE is no longer saying no to drugs, it’s about making good decisions, Jensen says.

