Was this the last blast?

Posted 3/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With the exception of the southwest portion of the state, all of North Dakota was blanketed with a heavy, wet snow on Friday, March 23.

McKenzie County residents woke to snow that started falling around 6 a.m. and then intensified throughout the day making travel treacherous. Highways were covered with heavy slush and snow with winds reducing visibility to less than several hundred feet at times. As a result, the North Dakota Highway Department issued a no travel advisory for all of McKenzie County, as well as northwestern North Dakota early Friday morning.

While McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 made the choice to send its busses out Friday morning and to hold classes, Alexander school officials decided to call off classes because of the heavy snows.

By mid-afternoon Friday when the snow started to lighten, an estimated four to six inches of snow, which amounted to about a half an inch of moisture, had fallen across much of McKenzie County.

