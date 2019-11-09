Latest News

War in Watford City hockey match coming this weekend

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County hockey fans are in for a real treat this weekend as the most heated rivalry among two North Dakota hockey teams in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) head to Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, the Bismarck Bobcats and Minot Minotauros will be taking to the ice in what is being billed as the “War in Watford City.” Friday night’s game will start at 8 p.m., while the puck will drop on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Thom Brigl, Bismarck Bobcats owner, says he is excited to bring the (NAHL) to western North Dakota and particularly to have the youth in the area see the high-level action.

Spectators of the “War in Watford City” hockey games can expect to see top talent on the ice as Minot Minotauros defenseman Sam Skinner and Bismarck Bobcats forward Austin Jouppi are currently representing NAHL Team USA in Sochi, Russia.

This will be the first matchup of central division rivals as both teams look to evaluate their own as well as the opponent’s rosters for the season.

Layne Sedevie, Bobcats head coach, says he is very excited about the coming season.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer