Wahus named state American Legion Commander

Posted 7/25/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Glenn Wahus of Watford City and past commander of the Carl E. Rogen American Legion Post #29 has been elected as North Dakota’s newest state commander.

Wahus, who was born and raised in Watford City, enlisted in the Navy in 1983 and served four years. During his service, he advanced in rank to Petty Officer Second Class, also referred to as an E5. Wahus was released with an Honorable Discharge after serving an additional two years of inactive duty.

“Glenn has been a longtime dedicated member and it’s always exciting for someone to be recognized like this,” says Jerry Samuelson, McKenzie County Veterans Service officer. “He’s been a longtime dedicated member of the Legion.”

Wahus eventually moved back to Watford in 1989 where he now makes his home.

“It’s rewarding to give back to the local programs,” says Wahus. “There are so many great ones.”

