Wahus appointed to Veterans Affairs Committee

Posted 8/14/19 (Wed)

Glenn Wahus of Watford City, along with three other individuals, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACOVA) by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Wahus, a Navy veteran and who is a member and past State Commander of the North Dakota American Legion, was nominated by the American Legion for the governor appointed position.