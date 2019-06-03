Latest News

Wagoner charged with sexual abuse of child

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 37-year-old man is facing a Class AA Felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child following his arrest by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Dept. on Dec. 26, 2018.

According to court documents filed in the Northwest District Court in Watford City, the mother of the child contacted law enforcement that her daughter was being molested by Morgan Wagoner after she discovered a conversation between her daughter and a friend in which the victim talked about reporting the incident.

