Voters to fill school board seats in June

Posted 4/18/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Voters in three school districts, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1, Alexander School District No. 2 and Yellowstone School District No. 14, will be casting their votes in the June 12 election to determine who will be serving them on their respective school boards.

In McKenzie County Public School District No. 1, Corey Meuchel and Cody Knetzger have both filed petitions to seek the one four-year term for Area 2 & 3, which represents the city or rural area of Arnegard.

The two other four-year terms on the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 school board have Pamela Ramage running unopposed to represent Area 1, which represents the city of Watford City, and Jake Pennington running unopposed to represent Area 4 & 5, which represents Grail, Twin Valley #5, Schafer #8, Little Mo. #13.

LaShell Tjelde and Cameron Wahlstrom will both be running unopposed to serve the two four-year terms on the Alexander Public School District No. 2 school board.

Yellowstone School District No. 14 will have three candidates - Doug Gullikson, Britt Poulsen and Harvey Asbeck - running unopposed for the three four-year terms on that school board.