Voters to decide fate of new elementary school

Posted 1/02/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Val Kummer and Shilo Chavez, who are co-chairing the “Vote Yes” Committee for the upcoming special school election, say that the Jan. 8 vote is all about the future of education in Watford City.

“We are literally running out of classroom space in our three current school buildings,” states Kummer. “We see the growth in school enrollment continuing into the future. The school district has a plan to meet the enrollment growth, we just need the voters to support these two important questions.”

School district voters, who have not already voted by absentee ballot, will be able to cast their ballots in person at the Watford City Intermediate School on Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

