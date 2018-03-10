Latest News

Voters have three ways to vote in the November General Election

Posted 10/03/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The 2018 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and McKenzie County voters will have the choice of either voting in the auditor’s office, by mail or cast their vote in person on Election Day.

In the spring of this year, McKenzie County joined the over 32 other counties in North Dakota that offered vote by mail and eliminated precinct specific voting in the county.

Previously, voters had to cast their vote at the polling center in the precinct where they lived. Starting last June, however, the county now offers only three polling centers in the county. But county residents have the option to vote at any center, no matter where they reside.

Constituents have always had the option to vote through the mail or by absentee ballots, but now the county automatically sends out every active voter in McKenzie County a vote by mail application at least 40 days prior to the election.

