Volunteers pack over 137,000 meals to aid starving children

Posted 3/20/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

When weather threatened to completely derail last weekend’s Feed My Starving Children event in Watford City, volunteers came out of the woodwork to make up for lost time and pack 137,160 meals.

For the second year in a row, Angie Hartel and a hardworking committee raised over $40,000 and recruited volunteers in preparation for the big weekend. They spread the mission of Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) which is to provide nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children.

While FMSC has all of the food and material, they need volunteers to pack the meals into compact and easy to use bags that will be sent all over the world to children in need of a nutritious meal.

With the funds raised and the contract signed, a crew from the nonprofit flew into Williston to lead the event. At the same time, a semi truck containing all of the food, equipment and materials for the event was on its way from the FMSC headquarters in Minnesota.

