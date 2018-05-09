Latest News

Vehicle driver commits suicide before officer

Posted 9/05/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Following a May 18 autopsy conducted by the North Dakota State Medical Examiner’s Office, the death of Levi D. Jerome, 46, of Idaho has been determined to be a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a news release from the Arnegard Police Department, on May 17 while an officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 85, he observed another vehicle pass his location at a high rate of speed and make a vulgar hand gesture to the officer.

A high-speed chase ensued with speeds reaching 95 mph before Jerome veered off the highway and onto a gravel county road, stopping abruptly just north of the highway.

As the officer pulled in behind the suspect vehicle, the officer observed Jerome, the lone occupant in the vehicle, brandish a revolver, place it to his head, and shoot himself.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer