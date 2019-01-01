Latest News

Veeder to receive Governor's award

Posted 2/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Jessie Veeder of Watford City has been selected as one of six state residents to be presented with the 2019 Governor’s Award for the Arts by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

The Governor’s Awards for the Arts were established in 1977 as a way of recognizing individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the arts throughout the state. Recipients are chosen for their efforts to expand arts opportunities to new audiences, create an appreciation for North Dakota’s cultural heritage, and make the arts more central to education and an integral part of community life, as well as on their length of service within the state. The nomination categories are Arts in Education, Arts Organization, Cultural Treasure, Individual Achievement, and Private Business. Awards are given to the top candidates, regardless of the category they represent.

Veeder, who helps support the work of local artists, has a passion for the arts and for helping to improve the quality of life in her community of McKenzie County and Watford City, and was instrumental in the development of the Long X Arts Foundation, will be receiving the Individual Achievement award during a awards reception and ceremony on Tuesday, March 19, at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer