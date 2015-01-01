Latest News

Veeder to participate in National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

Western North Dakota singer/songwriter and columnist Jessie Veeder has been invited to participate in the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2020, in Elko, Nevada, Jessie is appearing for the second time at the Elko Gathering.

The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is an international festival that honors the arts, culture and traditions of the rural West, with poetry, music, storytelling, dancing, workshops, exhibitions, discussions, food and fellowship. The 36th Gathering will celebrate the historic and contemporary contributions of black cowboys in the American West, as well as honor the artistic performances that make the West the vibrant place it is today.

An Americana musician with heartfelt honest lyrics, Jessie has been singing and talking about the buttes and creeks of her family’s working cattle ranch since releasing her first original album at age 16. Since then she has gone on to tour nationally and record four more albums, the latest, “Northern Lights” recorded in Nashville in 2015.

